Neighbourhood businesses come together to create Westfort winter wonderland

A group of local Thunder Bay business owners are planning to transform their area into a Westfort winter wonderland.

About 15 Frederica Street businesses in the south-side neighbourhood have had their windows decorated with festive paintings by local artist Wendy Horner.

Aaron Gillingham, owner of the Sal Restaurant, said he has carried on the decorative tradition started by the former owner.

"We wanted to do something special this Christmas as a neighbourhood to promote people to come to Westfort," Gillingham said. "Obviously, given the restrictions we're all under there's no possibility of having an event.

"We thought why not showcase our businesses and buildings in a safe manner with all our windows being painted and lit up."

(Supplied by Patrick Chondon)

The displays, which run along the roadway from James Street all the way to Ford Street, will be lit up on Saturday and Sunday evenings. Business owners in the area are encouraging people to do a drive-by visit, or take a stroll down the street.

"We know we can't all share a meal together or share a drink together, so it's nice to be able to do something so we can all enjoy Christmas a little," Gillingham said.