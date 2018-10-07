Meet your Westfort ward candidates

Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., voters will be choosing their new municipal government on Oct. 22, and CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.

Westford ward candidates Kristen Oliver, Frank Scarcello, and Joe Virdiramo. (CBC)

This week, we featured the candidates in the Westford ward: Kristen Oliver, Frank Scarcello, and Joe Virdiramo.

This video features campaign platforms from the Westfort ward candidates: Kristen Oliver, Frank Scarcello, Joe Virdiramo 3:27

CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.

CBC Thunder Bay is also featuring at-large council candidates, in a five-part series.

