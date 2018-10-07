Video
Meet your Westfort ward candidates
Thunder Bay, Ont., voters will be choosing their new municipal government on Oct. 22, and CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates who are seeking seats on the next city council.
CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election
This week, we featured the candidates in the Westford ward: Kristen Oliver, Frank Scarcello, and Joe Virdiramo.
CBC Thunder Bay has also highlighted other wards.
