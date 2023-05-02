Thunder Bay police have arrested a second person in connection with this week's midday shootout in Westfort.

The incident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police were called to a scene on Amelia Street West with reports of gunfire.

A video subsequently released by police shows a group of people exchanging gunfire with an individual in a parking lot. No injuries were reported.

On Friday, police said a 36-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. She appeared in court earlier Friday and was remanded into custody.

On Wednesday, police announced numerous charges — including attempted murder, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and discharging a firearm in a reckless manner — against a 20-year-old Toronto man.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was remanded into custody.

Westfort Coun. Kristen Oliver said she was "devastated" at the escalation of gang violence in the city.

"I'm frustrated ... for the people that live in this area, that are having to deal with with acute violent incidences seemingly on a regular basis," Oliver said. "I'm angry that there doesn't seem to be any desire by other orders of government to assist us.

"I'm sad for our families that are trying to continue living in this community."

Oliver noted that Thunder Bay isn't the only city facing an increase in gang violence, but added it's "fairly new to us."

"We've never really experienced such volatile, violent behaviour."

Oliver said council and the city are "very limited in what we can do," given the shootout occurred at Spence Court, which is owned and operated by the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board (TBDSSAB).

"Last year I did bring forward a motion requesting that [TBDSSAB] enhance the security and enforcement 24 hours a day at that building," Oliver said. "I also put forward a motion that anyone charged with violent criminal act be evicted.

"Because of human rights codes, that motion was defeated."

Thunder Bay police have now charged two people in connection with a shootout that occurred Tuesday on Amelia Street West. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

Oliver said council is looking at the gang and drug issue, and more investment in mental health and addictions treatment is needed in the city.

"Without intense investment, we will not be resolving this," she said. "I'm angry that this is where we're at. I'm frustrated that the reaction doesn't seem to be coming quick enough.

"The stats tell the story," Oliver said. "We have a high opioid death epidemic. We have higher instances of violent crime than any other community in this province, and in some levels even probably this country, and yet we are constantly [at] roadblock after roadblock, listening to why other communities' needs are greater than ours. And I am beyond frustrated that this is the response that we're getting.

"Enough is enough. This community is in desperate need of help and we need some resources and support immediately."

At-large Coun. Kasey Etreni, who serving her first term on council, said she found the video "shocking."

"The first thing I thought of was the people in the area and the safety for the people in our community," Etreni said Friday.

"Our community is seeing an increase in violence, but not to that level and I'm really looking forward to our new police chief coming on board, and see if we can look at new and innovative ways to start curbing our violence."

The Thunder Bay Police Service recently announced Darcy Fleury as its new chief.

Fleury is currently on the job as chief designate and will formally take over as police chief at a ceremony on May 15.