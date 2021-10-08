Westfort fire death now being investigated as homicide: Thunder Bay police

The death of a man in a Westfort house fire on Sunday is now being investigated as a homicide, Thunder Bay police said.

Police were called to the home in the 100 block of Frederica St. E at about 9:20 p.m. Sunday with reports of a structural fire.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, and a deceased, 33-year-old man was found inside the home, and Major Crimes officers became involved in the investigation.

Thunder Bay police Det. Insp. John Fennell said he couldn't provide any details regarding whether the fire was the cause of death, or if the fire was set after the victim was killed.

"That is a vital piece of information for the investigative team," Fennell said Friday, adding that much of the information being posted to social media about this incident is "inaccurate."

A postmortem examination of the deceased took place in Toronto on Wednesday, the results of which are being reviewed by investigators. The scene has been released.

Police said they will not be releasing the name of the deceased out of respect for his family.

The investigation continues, and police are asking anyone with information, or who may have surveillance or dash camera footage taken in the area between 6:30 and 10 p.m. on Oct. 3, to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

"We have had a great deal of assistance from the people down in Westfort trying to assist in advancing the investigation," Fennell said. "People have come forward with video evidence, as well as what they have seen on that particular day."

"We are now going through a great deal of that video evidence," he said. "If there is anyone else in the community that checks their videos and has anything that may be of value to the police, we would ask them to bring that forward and we'd be happy to have an investigator speak with them."