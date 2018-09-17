Police investigate abduction in Thunder Bay

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings after a female was allegedly approached by a vehicle and dragged into the back seat on Sunday morning.

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service, a female was walking home from a local bar in the Westfort area when she was approached by a vehicle with two occupants asking her if she had called a cab.

A male allegedly opened the back door and grabbed the female, dragging her into the back seat.

Police said she was later released without any physical harm.

Police describe the vehicle as a white four door sedan.

They are asking for the public's help in this investigation and are asking anyone with information to call Thunder Bay police or Crime Stoppers.