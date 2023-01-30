Thunder Bay's WestJet flights remain on schedule as pilots' dispute prompts airline to cancel flights

Thursday's scheduled WestJet flights between Thunder Bay, Ont., and Winnipeg remain listed as "on time" by the airline as it begins cancelling flights ahead of an anticipated work stoppage by the pilots' union.

Some 1,800 pilots at the carrier and its Swoop subsidiary are poised to walk off the job as of 3 a.m. MT Friday after the Air Line Pilots Association issued a strike notice Monday.

WestJet issued a statement early Thursday saying it has begun cancelling flights in preparation for the job action.

The Thunder Bay International Airport lists two WestJet flights scheduled to arrive from Winnipeg into Thunder Bay on Thursday:

WJA3124 at 4:13 p.m.

WJA3204 at 11:54 p.m.

Meanwhile, two WestJet flights are scheduled to depart Thunder Bay over the next two days.

WJA3417 leaving Thunder Bay at 4:50 p.m. Thursday

WJA3207 leaving Thunder Bay at 6 a.m. Friday.

All four flights remain listed as "on time" on both the Thunder Bay airport's website, and on the WestJet website.

Thursday's statement from WestJet reads the WestJet Group is parking the majority of its 737 and 787 fleet in a "measured, phased and safe approach," given a tentative agreement has not yet been reached. The airline says WestJet Encore, WestJet Link, as well as limited 737 flights, will continue to operate during this time.

WestJet chief executive Alexis von Hoensbroech says the union's demands are extreme, while the travel plans of thousands of Canadians hang in limbo ahead of the May long weekend.

Pay, scheduling issues

Bernard Lewall, who heads the union's WestJet contingent, says the workers' issues revolve around pay, job security and scheduling, with pilots earning roughly half of what some of their U.S. counterparts make.

WestJet travellers buying backup flights as pilot strike, lockout loom Duration 1:16 The Calgary-based company said that it would waive fees for passengers cancelling or changing flights through the weekend, when the strike/lockout is set to begin if an agreement isn’t reached.

With more than 4,000 flights scheduled over the next seven days, WestJet carries 28 per cent of Canada's domestic market, while Air Canada runs 47 per cent, according to flight data firm Cirium.

The airline is advising travellers to check the status of their flights before leaving for the airport, and to visit WestJet's Guest Updates page or Swoop's information hub for more information regarding flight status and travel changes.