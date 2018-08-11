Former Thunder Bay Border Cat makes Major League debut

A former Thunder Bay Border Cat, Wes Parsons, made his debut in Major League Baseball on Thursday for the Atlanta Braves.

Parsons is the the 201st former Northwoods League player to reach the Major League level.

According to a written statement on Friday from the Northwoods League, Parsons, a pitcher, played for the Thunder Bay Border Cats in 2012 and was signed by the Atlanta Braves in 2013 as a non-drafted free agent.

During his time as a Border Cat, Parsons appeared in 12 games and struck out 35 batters in 55 innings.

He was named a Northwoods League all-star.

In 2013, he started his professional career with the 'class-A' Rome Braves. In 19 games, he struck out 101 batters in 109.2 innings.

He was promoted to the Lynchburg Hillcats in 2014 where he started 23 games and continued his high strikeout rate, despite an injury.

As he struggled to get back on to the field in 2015, Parsons started the year out with the Braves rookie level team for three games before going back to Rome, Ga., then ending the year with the Carolina Mudcats.

Despite being injured in 2016, Parsons ended that season with the double-A Mississippi Braves before being promoted to the Braves' triple-A affiliate in Gwinnett, Ga., in 2017.

Before being called up by the Atlanta Braves this year, Parsons appeared in eight games with Mississippi before a promotion to the newly-named Gwinnett Stripers.

In his Major League debut against the Washington Nationals, Parsons pitched five innings allowing four runs while striking out three.