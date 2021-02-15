COVID-19 outbreak declared at Thunder Bay's Wequedong Lodge

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Wequedong Lodge.

On Monday, the TBDHU declared an outbreak after two people associated with Wequedong Lodge tested positive for the virus, and it was determined they contracted it at the facility.

According to the TBDHU, the transmission of COVID-19 occurred outside of Wequedong Lodge's resident care areas and additional measures have been put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Wequedong Lodge's website states the organization is a boarding home that provides support and accommodations to First Nations, Metis and Inuit who are in Thunder Bay to access health care services.