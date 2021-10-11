Weekend storm brings heavy rain, but no tornadoes, to northwestern Ontario

A weekend storm brought heavy rain and localized flooding to northwestern Ontario.

However, despite warnings issued by Environment Canada prior to the storm moving through the region on Sunday, no tornadoes were confirmed.

"With respect to issuing tornado warnings, what we're looking for generally is rotation," Monica Vaswani, a meteorologist with Environment Canada, said Monday. "That's ... an inflow wind on one end, and an outflow wind on the other end."

"We're basically looking for these winds to ... be rotating," she said. "That indicates to us that the entire storm, what we call the mesocyclone, is essentially rotating and that could produce a tornado at the ground."

Vaswani said the weather radar did show that rotation on Sunday, leading Environment Canada to issue tornado warnings, alerts which were broadcast on television Sunday evening, for the Atikokan and Kakabeka Falls areas.

"Northwestern Ontario's climatology does allow for tornadoes throughout the summer months," she said. "It is a little bit late in the season to be seeing a tornado, so that might be what's a little bit more interesting about this, but I wouldn't call it rare."

However, while no tornadoes touched down, there was plenty of rainfall.

"Thunder Bay itself saw about 38 mm of rain [Sunday]," Vaswani said. "There were some areas that saw closer to 50 mm of rain generally in the area as well."

Some other parts of the region may have seen higher amounts, but Environment Canada had not received any confirmation about that as of Monday.

The rain led to some localized flooding in Thunder Bay, with police closing off Isabel Street, between Fort William Road and Memorial Avenue, for a period due to flooding.

A section of the southbound lane of Water Street between John Street and Fort William Road was also flooded on Sunday due to the rainfall.

Vaswani said more rain is in the forecast for the region.

"We're generally looking at, unfortunately, rain for the next couple of days, so kind of showery, drizzly weather," she said, adding that while temperatures will reach daytime highs of about 18 C on Tuesday, things will cool off after that.

"Once you get into the mid-week, temperatures start to cool down significantly," she said, adding that daytime highs will be about 10 C by Friday.