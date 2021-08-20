Rainfall expected for much of northwestern Ontario through Saturday

Desperately needed rainfall is expected for much of northwestern Ontario, which has been battling forest fires for weeks, starting Friday night.

Environment Canada is predicting between 20 and 30 millimetres of rain for areas from the Manitoba border to approximately the Dryden area.

Areas to the east, including Thunder Bay, are still expected to receive some showers from the low pressure system which was developing earlier Friday in the Dakotas.

Peter Kimbell, a warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the system will move northwest and impact areas closest to Manitoba.

"It's going to be spreading rainfall, heavy at times, over Kenora, Sandy Lake, Red Lake, producing you know, possibly 40, 50, 60 maybe even locally more millimetres of rain."

Kimbell said areas east will see less precipitation, and it will also start later on Friday night, or early Saturday morning.

This system will clear out on Saturday, but more showers are expected to start for northwestern Ontario later on Sunday.