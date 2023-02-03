Winter storm on the way for northwestern Ontario, though the spring warm up is not far off

While the Thunder Bay area is expected to see a return to seasonal temperatures this weekend, there are still some colder-than-normal days in store as spring approaches, Environment Canada says.

Following a stint of very-cold days last week — which prompted the weather agency to issue extreme cold warnings for much of the region, warning of wind chill values of -55 C in some areas — things have risen to above-normal temperatures this week, said warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

But things will get cooler soon, he said.

"Temperatures do actually take another drop as we get into the middle of the work week," Coulson said. "Temperatures expected to be colder than normal for for Wednesday and Thursday, before again bouncing back to more seasonal values for Friday and the weekend."

The normal daytime high for this time of year, Coulson said, is -3 C, while the normal overnight low is -14 C.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a bit below that, with daytime highs expected in the -5 C to -7 C range, and overnight lows between -18 C and -21 C.

"It looks like we'll be seasonal ... as we get into this weekend and maybe the first part of next week," Coulson said. "But the actual longer-term trend as we get beyond the first week of March is for return to somewhat colder-than-normal temperatures."

Beyond that, Coulson said, the forecasts call for the temperatures to begin to rise.

Weather advisories issued Monday

Overall, this winter has generally been warmer that usual across Ontario, Coulson said.

Environment Canada issued a number of weather advisories on Monday afternoon, warning of up to 10 centimetres of snow, reduced visibility and slippery surfaces.

The advisories were put in effect for Thunder Bay, Geraldton, Manitouwadge, Nipigon, Marathon, Hornepayne, and Superior North.

"Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays," the advisory states. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

Coulson said the snow was expected to taper off by Tuesday morning.