Severe thunderstorm watches in effect for northwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says northwestern Ontario could see severe thunderstorms, capable of producing strong winds and hail, on Thursday.

The weather agency has issued severe thunderstorm watches for:

Atikokan

Upsala

Quetico

Dryden

Ignace

Thunder Bay

Geraldton

Manitouwadge

Hornepayne

Kenora

Nipigon

Marathon

Fort Frances

Rainy Lake

Sioux Lookout

A severe thunderstorm watch is issued when "conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain," Environment Canada said.

The thunderstorms could develop Thursday afternoon, and continue into the evening, and may produce wind gusts up to 100 km/h, hail, and locally-heavy downpours.

In addition, Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for the Atikokan, Upsala, Quetico, Fort Frances, and Rainy Lake areas, where temperatures Thursday and Friday are expected to reach the high 20s, or low 30s, with humidex values in low-to-mid 30s.

The heat wave in those areas is expected to last until Saturday, when cooler air will arrive.