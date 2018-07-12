Thunder Bay man facing weapons charges after weekend altercation

A 28-year-old Thunder Bay, Ont., man is facing weapons charges following an altercation on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Pacific Avenue just after 10:30 a.m. with reports of an altercation between two males, which involved weapons, Thunder Bay police stated in a release Monday.

Responding officers learned the two were walking along Pacific Avenue when they became involved in an argument. One man was in possession of a weapon, which police said was possibly a hatchet, and began swinging it in the direction of the other man.

Both males were known to each other, and eventually went their separate ways without further incident.

Police were able to locate one of the people involved at about 10:40 a.m.

He was not the male believed to be in possession of a hatchet, but police did find he was in possession of a replica firearm, multiple knives, and a mask.

He also provided police with a false identity, but police were able to correctly identify him and confirm he had outstanding warrants.

The accused has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, breach of probation, and failure to comply with a judicial release.

He appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody.