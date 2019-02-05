Police arrest Thunder Bay man, 31, after Sunday morning weapons call

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., say a 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a weapons call incident on Sunday that took place at a home on the 300 block of Brodie Street.

Police responded to that address after two men allegedly entered the home with firearms.

According to a written release issued on Tuesday by the Thunder Bay Police Service, through the course of the investigation, officers were able to identify one of the male suspects who allegedly entered the home to rob the residents.

On Monday, police said they were assisting an ambulance for a medical matter involving the identified suspect.

After he was treated at the hospital, police said the 31-year-old man from Thunder Bay was transported to the local police station.

He has been charged with robbery using a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of an imitation weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police said he appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded into custody with a future date.