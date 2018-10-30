Officers find woman allegedly 'stabbed by a male' in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 41-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in the city's north-side early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of Bay Street just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 30 and located a female victim, at the corner of Bay Street and Court Street, who said she had been stabbed by a man.

According to a written release on Tuesday, officers searched the area and located a suspect matching the description that was provided to them

The female victim was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre by ambulance.

Police said a 41-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and has been remanded into custody with a future court date.