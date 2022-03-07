North Caribou Lake hoping for quick repairs after ceiling in community clinic collapses

The council of North Caribou Lake First Nation is pushing to get repairs done to the community's clinic as soon as possible, after a leaky pipe caused the ceiling in parts of the facility to collapse earlier this month.

Ernest Quequish, Weagamow's senior councillor, said the incident happened on Oct. 18, and affects some of the apartments in the clinic, which are used by nurses working in the community. One apartment's ceiling collapsed, while adjacent apartments sustained water damage.

"A clinic sprinkler pipe broke above the residence," he said. "Right now the clinic is shut down."

Quequish said while the leak only caused damage to the apartments, the entire clinic was shut down because the pipe is part of the clinic's fire suppression system.

A temporary clinic has been set up in a trailer across the road from the clinic, but it doesn't have the capacity the clinic does. In addition, nurses have not been able to access files or medication in the clinic building.

"We've been having meetings with [Indigenous Services Canada] and our tribal council, Windigo Tribal Council, and ourselves, to push to have this clinic rectified as soon as possible because winter is just around the corner," Quequish said. "We also asked to change the fire suppression system piping, to use a different system, because this is the second time that's happened to that our clinic."

A similar issue occurred in 2019, when a pipe burst in the clinic's medical area, he said.

Quequish said inspectors were on the scene Monday.

Indigenous Services Canada told CBC News that more information about the clinic and the repairs should be available Tuesday.

