Superior North EMS chief announces retirement

The chief of Superior North EMS has announced he'll retire at the end of the year.

Wayne Gates has been with the organization since 1987, when he joined as a paramedic.

He was named acting chief in 2015 after then-chief Norm Gale moved to city hall to become acting city manager. Gates was appointed EMS chief on a permanent basis the next year.

"The last couple of years have been really, really challenging in the healthcare field, especially in paramedic services," Gates told CBC News on Wednesday. "But it's something I've talked over with with my wife Maggie for a few months now, and we feel now is the time for me to move on to retirement, and us to start enjoy some other aspects of our lives."

Gates said he first came to Thunder Bay in 1980, while he was with the Canadian Armed Forces, during a drive to Manitoba for a curling bonspiel.

"I got out of the armed forces in 1985, and for some reason Thunder Bay was always in my mind," Gates said. "I had gone to college and Niagara to get my paramedic training and I thought, you know what? I wonder if I can get a job in Thunder Bay."

Two years later, he did just that. Gates worked as a front-line paramedic until 2001, when he moved up to administration, becoming a a quality assurance manager.

Gates admits, however, he missed working as a paramedic.

"When we show up at the scene as paramedics, you see the relief [in] people's eyes, that someone is here to help," he said. "There's just something about that that I found very attractive, to know that out there every day I may to be able to help somebody."

"That's what paramedics do, and that's what I really liked about the profession."

Gates said the organization faced some serious challenges during his tenure as chief.

The biggest one, he said, was increasing demand for service. The opioid crisis, gang violence in the city, and the COVID-19 pandemic were others.

"Part of our challenge with our call volume ... is the regulations were we have to follow," he said. "We're under the Ambulance Act and we have a dispatch system that really hasn't been updated."

"It's an old dispatch system that essentially makes most calls that come into that centre an emergency call, or life-threatening call," he said. "And we know from the actual data ... that probably just a little under 10 per cent of calls are actually what we call consider life-threatening."

The good news, Gates said, is the province is upgrading its dispatch system. However, he doesn't expect those upgrades to get to Thunder Bay for another year or two.

With regards to the pandemic, Gates said while it was difficult, the response by paramedics is something he's extremely proud of.

"We took on doing vaccinations, we're going into the senior homes and doing the screening, the COVID testing and all that," Gates said. "That was way outside of our mandate."

"But our paramedics, the public needed us, and every one of them stepped up," he said. "I'm very proud of what they did."

Gates said the search for a new Superior North EMS chief is underway, and he expects his successor will be named this fall.

As for him, Gates said he plans to relax after he signs out for the final time.

"We're just going to take some time, do a little bit of travel, as most retirees like to do," he said. "Just kind of take it one day at a time."

"That's what I'm really looking forward to."