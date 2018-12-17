A new free outdoor recreation app called WayFinder Trails has been officially released by two local college graduates from Thunder Bay, Ont.

The new app, which was launched on Wednesday, December 5 for both Apple and Android phones, "belongs to the whole city," according to co-creator Graeme Saukko-Sved.

"It was never about making any money off of this, it was always just about making outdoor recreation safer and more accessible for everyone," he said. "We are just a couple of young entrepreneurs that are eager to make the community better."

Support of community partners crucial

The development and creation of the app has been a long process, according to Katherine Couzelis, the co-creator of WayFinder Trails, and the pair couldn't have done it without the support of community partners as neither Couzelis nor Saukko-Sved had any prior business knowledge or experience.

"It hasn't been an easy process to make sure that the essential features of the app were included for the launch," Couzelis added. "All of the partners that we work with are very skilled and they know what they're doing, so having the guidance that they've given has been amazing."

Couzelis and Saukko-Sved demonstrate how their app works while hiking at the Bluffs in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Logan Turner / CBC)

The app has been downloaded hundreds of times since being released, and the creators said they've received lots of feedback and stories from users.

One story that really resonated with Couzelis came from a local woman who regularly experiences panic attacks when hiking in response to her fear of getting lost.

"She was able to use our app on the weekend and was able to have a panic attack-free hike, which she says she hasn't had in ages."

Couzelis, who said that the idea was originally conceived in response to her sister's experience of getting lost while hiking, believes that the app "is making the impact that [they] really want."

The new WayFinder app is available for downloads on all Apple and Android phones. (Logan Turner / CBC)

Updates and new features to be added

While the WayFinder Trails app already has over 800 kilometres of trail available to explore, there are plans to scale up and add even more features.

The creators are going to use the winter to add more trails throughout northwestern Ontario up to Nipigon and eventually even to Sault Ste. Marie. They are also going to add an educational component as well.

"We'd like to have guided trails built in, so when you are walking down a trail and you hit a certain point, it tells you there's a viewpoint here, or this is a culturally significant area. Even just telling people where all the garbage cans are," said Saukko-Sved.

It is safe to say that both creators are excited to expand and improve the app, and see where all of the community support leads them.

"As we continue to get feedback and make the app better, we just expect it to grow. And as we add more trails and more exciting spots, I think more people are going to jump on this train and they're going to keep on loving it."

