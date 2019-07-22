Relive this moment in history: The 1981 Canada Summer Games in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Do you remember Choklit Moose? We have a look back at when Thunder Bay hosted the Canada Summer Games in 1981 ... on a special edition of Wayback With Matt. 6:40

Many of the best young amateur athletes from across Canada converged on Thunder Bay, Ont., for two weeks in August 1981 as the northwestern Ontario city hosted that year's Canada Summer Games.

The city launched its bid about four years prior in 1977. When the games arrived, nearly 13,000 spectators filled Fort William Stadium for the opening ceremonies. According to Canada Games officials, the competitions were memorable with nine records set on the second day of track and field and another nine records broken on the first full day of swimming events.

The games also featured the memorable mascot: Choklit Moose.

The competitions also left a lasting legacy with the construction of the Canada Games Complex. Additionally, existing facilities were upgraded for the games, including Port Arthur Stadium, Fort William Gardens, Fort William Stadium and the marina area at Prince Arthur's Landing.

