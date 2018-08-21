Suspect in alleged Thunder Bay, Ont., library assault identified

A 24-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault and mischief after an incident in late June outside the Waverley Resource Library on Red River Road.

Thunder Bay police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect on Friday, Aug. 17 after they released a surveillance video of him.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation, according to a written statement issued on Tuesday by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and will be in custody until his next court date.