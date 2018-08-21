Skip to Main Content
Suspect in alleged Thunder Bay, Ont., library assault identified

A 24-year-old man from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been charged with aggravated assault and mischief after an incident in late June outside the Waverly Resource Library on Red River Road.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and charged on Tuesday

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are thanking the public for their help in identifying the suspect who is allegedly responsible for an assault in late June outside the Waverley Resource Library. (CBC)

Thunder Bay police asked for the public's help in identifying the suspect on Friday, Aug. 17 after they released a surveillance video of him.

The 24-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000 and breach of probation, according to a written statement issued on Tuesday by the Thunder Bay Police Service.

He appeared in court on Tuesday and will be in custody until his next court date.

