Thunder Bay police investigates assault that sent 52-year-old man to hospital
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who is allegedly responsible for an assault outside the Waverly Resource Library on Red River Road on June 27.
Police said they responded to an assault that sent a 52-year-old man to the hospital for medical attention.
According to a written statement on Friday, the suspect had already fled on a bicycle by the time police arrived at the scene.
Police are describing the suspect as a 25 to 30-year-old man who is 5'7" tall with a medium build.
He has brown hair and a mustache and goatee.
Police have released a surveillance video of the suspect and is asking anyone with information to contact police or Crime Stoppers.