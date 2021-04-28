Wauzhushk Onigum Nation faces COVID-19 outbreak with 19 confirmed cases of the virus as of Tuesday

Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, located just outside of Kenora Ont., is seeing a rise in COVID-19, with a total of 19 confirmed cases in the community as of Tuesday.

A spokesperson with the Kenora Chiefs Advisory (KCA), an alliance of independent First Nations, said as of Tuesday over 20 test results were pending within the community, adding that all those awaiting results remain in isolation.

"The leadership and staff within the community are working around the clock to help mitigate the spread and risk to the membership," reads a statement from the KCA.

According to the alliance, the community is working in close partnership with Indigenous Services Canada, the Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), Treaty 3 Police and other local partners to ensure all needs of the members are met, including food security.

The Medical Officer of Health for the Northwestern Health Unit said Tuesday that public health is currently providing support to Wauzhushk Onigum Nation, adding that another agency is currently carrying out case and contact management.

"Primarily as people might be moving back and forth on-reserve and off-reserves so if there are contacts off-reserve, then we are following up with the contacts or if individuals isolate off-reserve then we follow up with them and ensure that things are in place," explained Dr. Kit Young Hoon in a media briefing Tuesday.

A spokesperson from the KCA said Wauzhushk Onigum Nation members have also been provided access to the agency's isolation space in Kenora for anyone unable to isolate safely in their homes at this time.

"The community is in lockdown as of right now and will assess the lockdown situation as they move forward with this outbreak," said the KCA spokesperson.

Wauzhushk Onigum Nation has a membership of 781 people. According to the KCA so far 280 community members have been vaccinated.