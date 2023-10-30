Cadaver dogs searching for unmarked graves at former Kenora residential school site uncover 22 'alerts'

Warning: This story contains distressing details.

Wauzhushk Onigum First Nation in northwestern Ontario says cadaver dogs conducting ground searches of a former residential school site have found 22 "alerts" indicating the underground presence of historical human remains.

Nineteen of the 22 alerts overlap with areas that survivors have identified as burial sites from residential school times, according to a release Monday from the First Nation.

The search was guided by elders and survivors and conducted over three days in August. These findings are in addition to the 171 "plausible burials" associated with the former St. Mary's Indian Residential School in Kenora.

"Survivors, I acknowledge you, I acknowledge your strength, your kids, your grandkids. I honour your beautiful spirit names," Wauzhushk Onigum Chief Chris Skead said in the release. "Canada and the churches tried to eradicate you, eradicate us, and they sure did a good job of trying, but here we are.

"We still have our laws, we have our ceremonies, we have our traditions. Today, I honour you for standing firm, for sharing, for guiding, for showing us. It is your testimony, your strength, your guidance that will continue to move us forward."

St. Mary's Indian Residential School was operated by the Roman Catholic Church from 1897 to 1972. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) says at least 36 students died while at the school.

The First Nation said in the release that it is requesting privacy at this time and will continue to inform the country of findings at the former St. Mary's site as they emerge. The work that has been underway will be compiled into a final report, expected to be issued early in 2024.

WATCH | Jennifer Wood speaks about the ongoing impacts of residential schools on survivors: 'You cannot sweep this under the rug,' survivor says after Kenora discoveries Duration 2:54 Featured Video Jennifer Wood, an Ojibway residential school survivor from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation who works with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, discusses the impact on survivors following the detection of 'plausible burials' at a former residential school site in Ontario, and speaks about the work that still needs to happen.

Canada operated over 150 residential schools for over 140 years, with the last one, in Saskatchewan, closing in the 1990s.

An estimated 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their homes, and forced to go to the schools and assimilate into settler culture.

In May 2021, the T'kemlups te Secwepemc First Nation announced it had identified an estimated 200 potential burial sites at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. Since then, hundreds more potential sites have been identified across Canada.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.

Mental health counselling and crisis support is also available 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca.