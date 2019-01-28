Law society suspends Thunder Bay lawyer's licence

A Thunder Bay lawyer has been prohibited from practising law as he awaits a final decision from Ontario's Law Society over allegations of professional misconduct.

The Law Society Tribunal issued an interlocutory, or provisional, suspension against Christopher Watkins on Monday, May 13, documents show.

The suspension came as the result of a written hearing into allegations of professional misconduct by Watkins, who law society documents state has repeatedly missed court dates, and inadequately communicated with clients.

The written hearing was carried out via documents submitted as evidence, which were then reviewed by the tribunal.

The interlocutory suspension will remain in place until a hearing on the merits of the case is held. That hearing, which hasn't been scheduled, will see a panel make a final decision on the substance of the alleged misconduct.

The investigation into the alleged misconduct has been ongoing since the fall.

An interim interlocutory suspension was issued against Watkins in October.

That remained in place until Monday's suspension was issued. The tribunal has yet to issue reasons for Monday's decision.