Thunder Bay lawyer Christopher Watkins has been temporarily suspended.

The suspension came Wednesday during a hearing by the Ontario Law Society Tribunal in Toronto.

The hearing was then adjourned to a later date, which is yet to be determined.

According to a notice of motion filed on the law society's website, the society is seeking an interlocutory suspension or restriction on Watkins's licence.

The document said there "are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made and that making the order is likely to reduce the risk."

According to the law society, Watkins has repeatedly failed to attend court for his clients or adequately communicate with them.

He has also failed to provide documentation requested by the law society as part of its investigation.