Law society hearing for Thunder Bay lawyer set for March 5

A disciplinary hearing for a Thunder Bay lawyer accused of missing court dates and inadequately communicating with his clients will resume in March.

In hearing documents, Law Society of Ontario says it's seeking to suspend or restrict the law licence of Christopher Watkins "on the basis that there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made."

A first hearing on the matter has been scheduled by the law society to begin March 5 in Thunder Bay.

Law society documents also state that Watkins has a history of failing to attend court for his clients. The issue stretches back to 2012, but his absences became more frequent in December 2017.

Watkins was cited for contempt of court in September, and bench warrants issued for his clients, due to his failure to appear.

In an interview in October, Watkins told CBC News his problems were the result of illnesses suffered by himself and his family, as well as internal issues at his law firm. He also said he suffered serious injuries in a fall in March, 2017.

The law society issued Watkins an interim licence suspension in October.