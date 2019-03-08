Disciplinary procedure for suspended Thunder Bay lawyer continues

A disciplinary proceeding involving a suspended Thunder Bay lawyer won't be resolved for a few more months, a Law Society Tribunal spokeswoman said.

The law society is seeking to suspend, or restrict, the licence of Christopher Watkins "on the basis that there are reasonable grounds for believing that there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or to the public interest in the administration of justice, if the order is not made."

Law society documents state Watkins has repeatedly missed court dates, and inadequately communicated with clients.

He received an interim licence suspension in October.

An in-person hearing was scheduled for March 5 in Thunder Bay. However, law society documents provided to CBC News show that Watkins isn't opposing his interim suspension. As such, the Law Society Tribunal cancelled the hearing.

The matter will now be heard in writing, based on documents filed as evidence.

A law society spokeswoman said those documents are currently being reviewed, and an order and reasons are expected within the next few months.

In an interview in October, Watkins told CBC News his problems were the result of illnesses suffered by himself and his family, as well as internal issues at his law firm. He also said he suffered serious injuries in a fall in March of 2017.