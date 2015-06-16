Waterloo man fined $6,500 for hunting offences in Nipigon area

A man from Waterloo has been fined $6,500 for a series of hunting offences near Nipigon, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) said Monday.

The case was heard in Thunder Bay court on November 23. Court heard that the man was charged by conservation officers, who conducted a moose decoy operation on Black Sturgeon Road, northwest of Nipigon.

During the operation, a man exited his vehicle and fired down the road at a moose decoy at night, before legal hunting time.

The man was convicted in court, and fined $4,500 for careless use of a firearm, $1,500 for unlawfully hunting at night, and $500 for unlawfully having a loaded firearm in a vehicle, the MNRF said.

He also received a six-month hunting licence suspension, and will be required to take the Ontario hunter education program and pass the test before being allowed to purchase another licence.