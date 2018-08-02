3 charged over Thunder Bay, Ont. assault, police say

Three people have been charged with assault following a reported incident in Thunder Bay's intercity area on Wednesday.

Police were called to Waterford Street at about 8:30 a.m. with reports of a disturbance.

There, they found an injured person who appeared to be the victim of an assault. The victim was then taken to hospital, police said.

Three suspects were located in the vicinity, and arrested, according to police.

Two men, 22 and 32, along with a 31-year-old woman, all from Thunder Bay, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The 22-year-old man was also charged with obstructing a peace officer.

All three appeared in court on Thursday, and were remanded into custody.