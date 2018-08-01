Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate north-side assault

Three people are in custody following an alleged assault on the city's north side Wednesday morning.

Three people arrested after Waterford Street incident

Three people have been arrested following an alleged assault on Thunder Bay's north side. (CBC)

Thunder Bay police officers were called to an area of Waterford Street — located just off Dunlop Street near Intercity mall — at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday with reports of a disturbance.

There, officers found an injured person, who police said appeared to be the victim of an assault. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

Officers then located and arrested three suspects in the vicinity.

No other details were provided.

All three are in custody, and expected to appear in court on Thursday.

