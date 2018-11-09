Wauzhushk Onigum to receive funding for safe drinking water

The federal government is scheduled to announce funding today to connect Wauzhushk Onigum to the City of Kenora's water system.

The announcement is long-awaited, with part of the community just south of Kenora, Ont., on a boil-water advisory since 2012. Another portion of Wauzhushk Onigum had its water treatment facility rebuilt in 2017.

MP Bob Nault will make the announcement on behalf of Jane Philpott, the Minister of Indigenous Services.

The announcement, according to Nault's office, will also include funding to connect the community to Kenora's wastewater treatment system.

The City of Kenora and Wauzhushk Onigum signed an agreement earlier this fall to connect the two communities.

This announcement is part of the federal government's plan revealed in 2017 to fund water projects in eight First Nations in the Kenora area.