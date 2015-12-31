Section of Water Street closed for construction

A short section of Water Street is closed to traffic this week.

A small portion of Water Street, south of the Marina Park Overpass, will be closed in both directions until Friday, the City of Thunder Bay said in a release issued Monday.

The closure is due to overpass construction, the release stated. A section of the Marina Park Overpass is being lifted as part of the work.

Detours onto Cumberland Street North are marked, the city said, and motorists are being asked to drive with caution.