Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., investigate north-side assault that sent one to hospital

Thunder Bay police are investigating an assault that sent a 52-year-old man to hospital on Wednesday night.

Police said Thursday that the incident occurred at about 9:45 p.m. at the Water Street bus terminal on Thunder Bay's north side.

No further details about the incident were provided by police.

Investigation continues, with Criminal Investigation Branch officers speaking to witnesses.

Also on Thursday, Thunder Bay Mayor Keith Hobbs issued a statement on behalf of Thunder Bay City Council and administration about the assault.

"We are deeply saddened by an incident of violence that occurred Wednesday evening in the Water Street area," the statement reads.

The statement also encouraged residents to report hate crimes and stand up to racism in Thunder Bay.

"Violence, hate crimes, discriminatory attitudes and actions are unacceptable in our community," the statement reads. "We are better than this."