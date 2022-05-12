Infant, woman taken to hospital after being rescued from McVicar Creek

An infant and a woman were both taken to hospital Thursday afternoon following a water rescue on Thunder Bay's north side.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were sent to McVicar Creek, in the area of Algoma Street North and Court Street, just after 12:45 p.m. with reports of someone trapped in the water.

In a media release issued later Thursday afternoon, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said reports indicated a child in a stroller had fallen into the river.

Fire crews located the victim, still strapped into the stroller, and removed them from the water under the Court Street bridge.

Police said the child, and a woman, were both taken to hospital following the rescue. No further information about their condition was available Thursday.

Police continued to hold the scene on Tuesday afternoon.

No further details about the incident have been provided.