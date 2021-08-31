Thunder Bay firefighters rescue person in distress from Kaministiquia River

One person was taken to hospital following a water rescue on Thunder Bay's south side Monday.

Firefighters, police and paramedics were dispatched to Kaministiquia River Heritage Park at about 4:30 p.m. with reports of a person in the water, Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said in a media release.

Police said Tuesday the first arriving officer located a male in the water, and jumped into the river to assist. The male resisted rescue efforts, but was eventually brought to a nearby ladder.

The man continued to resist, but was lifted from the water with assistance from firefighters; Thunder Bay Fire Rescue said two firefighters in rescue suits also entered the water to assist.

A sling was used to pull the person from the water due to the height of the dock, firefighters said.

The individual was treated at the scene by paramedics, and then taken to hospital for further treatment.