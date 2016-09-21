Watermain break closes Broadway Ave. west of Highway 61 Friday morning

Drivers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are being asked to use Rosslyn Road as Broadway Avenue from Highway 61 has been closed due to a watermain break, according to city officials on Friday morning.

Broadway Avenue, west of Highway 61, Lynda Avenue and Kerega Avenue are closed, however local traffic will be permitted from the west side, the city said in a written release.

City officials are asking motorists to use extra caution and obey all posted signs when travelling near the construction area.

Residents in the area may also experience disruptions to their water service due to the breach and are being asked to contact 625-2195 if they notice low water pressure, discoloured water or no water service at all.