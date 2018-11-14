Residents in Sandy Lake First Nation will soon be able to have safe, clean and reliable drinking water thanks to an investment of $9.2M from the federal government.

Member of Parliament for the Kenora, Ont., riding, Bob Nault made the announcement on Wednesday on behalf of the minister of Indigenous services, Jane Philpott.

"The investment ... will aid in design and construction upgrades, as well as an expansion of Sandy Lake First Nation's existing water treatment plant," Nault stated in a written release Wednesday.

"This will have a significant positive effect on the health and well-being of the community and its members and also bring with it, new economic opportunities."

Interim repairs to the water treatment plant and distribution system are underway to address the long-term drinking water advisory that has been in place since 2002.

It is expected that the advisory will be lifted in December 2018 and once the project is complete, that water treatment plant will provide clean and safe drinking water to more than 2,600 community members that live on the reserve.

The design phase of the project commenced last month and construction is expected to begin in December 2019.

"I am honoured to be celebrating this momentous occasion in Sandy Lake First Nation, along with Chief Delores Kakegamic, council members, and community residents," Nault said.

"It is through their hard work and determination that will see this project through, and I look forward [to] touring the new facility upon its completion."