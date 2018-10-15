The new Matawa Learning Centre in Thunder Bay, Ont., was the site for Monday's official kickoff to Waste Reduction Week in the northwestern Ontario city.

It was a proud moment for the new school, which offers classes to young people from remote First Nations in the region, said principal Brad Battison.

"It helps create a sense of belonging and ownership of the building for the students, and it's a way for our students to connect with the city and the community as a whole," he said.

The school is working with EcoSuperior , which runs environmental programs in Thunder Bay, on initiatives such as classroom recycling, neighbourhood clean-up events and the Agents of Change project "where students will be getting trained on environmental best practices and things that they can do in their home, as well as in the school, and this kind of information is something they can take back to their home communities as well."

Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Recycle

The learning centre is also getting advice from EcoSuperior on environmentally-friendly cleaning products for use at the school, improving its energy efficiency, and plans to build a community garden on school property.

The kickoff event was also an opportunity for Lee Amelia, the coordinator of waste diversion for Thunder Bay, to talk about the importance of the six R's: rethink, refuse, reduce, reuse, repair and recycle.

Amelia said this year they're emphasizing that planning ahead can mean a significant decrease in the amount of garbage people generate.

"Do you need to go to the store? Can you rethink what you need before you go? Things like 'repair' — we'd like people to be repairing items and ultimately just changing their everyday lives so that before we go purchase things, especially if we're purchasing things that aren't recyclable, can we look to alternatives to change our everyday habits and behaviours."

100,000 tons of garbage sent to landfill every year

People in the city send about 100,000 tons of garbage to the landfill every year, but that amount is decreasing annually, said Amelia.

"Things like reducing to the two item [bag] limit last July actually increased our recycling numbers significantly, so we're excited to see that more people are recycling in the community on a regular basis, and the amount of garbage is going down."

The goal of national Waste Reduction Week is to make people more aware of the waste we generate, and its environmental and social impacts.

Here are some of the events happening in Thunder Bay to help people learn more about the issue:

Textiles Tuesdays – local high schools collect used textiles and donate them to Value Village

Public Tour of the City of Thunder Bay Solid Waste and Recycling Facility on Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2:00 p.m.

Reducing Waste in the Home workshop – Wednesday, Oct. 17, 6:30 p.m.

Composting 101 Workshops - Thursday, Oct. 18

Composter and rain barrel delivery service – Free delivery available for composters and rain barrels purchased during Waste Reduction Week

Waste Reduction Week displays at MTO and the TBRHSC

Classroom presentations – Special waste reduction themed presentations and landfill tours available in October

The Great Pumpkin Compost Collection - November 1 – 13, 2018

Waste Reduction Week runs from Oct. 15 - 21.