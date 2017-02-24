City reminds residents to be patient as traffic increases at landfill

Officials with the City of Thunder Bay's solid waste and recycling department is asking residents to be patient at the landfills as they are experiencing larger visitor volumes with the arrival of spring.

With many people starting their spring clean-up, the traffic at the landfill has increased significantly, according to a written release on Tuesday.

However, there are ways residents can help make the process quicker by organizing their loads at home. Loads should be organized for easy removal at the various proper laydown areas, which will help visitors get in and out of the site quickly.

While driving through the side, visitors will pass laydown areas in the following order:

Household recycling

E-waste

Household Hazardous Waste

Public Waste Disposal Area

Household Garbage

Scrap Metal

Large/bulky items

Tires

Compost Laydown

Main Tipping Face

Kiosk staff at the public weigh scale will direct visitors to the Public Waste Disposal area or the Main Tipping Face depending on the load.