City reminds residents to be patient as traffic increases at landfill
Officials with the City of Thunder Bay's solid waste and recycling department are asking residents to be patient at the landfills as they are experiencing larger visitor volumes, with the arrival of spring.

Organizing your load at home will help visitors get in and out of site quickly

Officials with the City of Thunder Bay, Ont., are encouraging residents to organize their load before coming to the landfill, in order to make the process quicker. (Gord Ellis / CBC)

With many people starting their spring clean-up, the traffic at the landfill has increased significantly, according to a written release on Tuesday.

However, there are ways residents can help make the process quicker by organizing their loads at home. Loads should be organized for easy removal at the various proper laydown areas, which will help visitors get in and out of the site quickly.

While driving through the side, visitors will pass laydown areas in the following order:

  • Household recycling
  • E-waste
  • Household Hazardous Waste
  • Public Waste Disposal Area
  • Household Garbage
  • Scrap Metal
  • Large/bulky items
  • Tires
  • Compost Laydown
  • Main Tipping Face

Kiosk staff at the public weigh scale will direct visitors to the Public Waste Disposal area or the Main Tipping Face depending on the load.

