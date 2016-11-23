Wasaya Airways names new president and CEO

Wasaya Airways has named its new president and chief executive officer.

The company said this week that James Ward will take over the role.

Ward has worked with Wasaya in the past, having spent 10 years of his career with the airline, the company said.

He's also been CEO of Happy Time Tours, HT Leasing, and Carrick Express, and is a director on the Nishnawbe Aski Development Fund board.

"I look forward to sharing my vision of the airline with the talented Wasaya team and the valued community members," Ward said in a statement. "Exciting times ahead."

Ward is replacing former president and CEO Tom Morris, who was in the position for 16 years and recently announced his retirement, the company said.