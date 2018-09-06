Wasaya Airways in northwestern Ontario names new CEO

Wasaya Airways, which serves many northwestern Ontario communities, has filled its vacant chief executive officer position with a familiar name.

The Thunder Bay-based, Indigenous-owned airline announced Wednesday that Tom Morris has taken over as CEO.

Morris, who is from Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, spent 22 years working for Wasaya, including 14 as CEO, before retiring in 2015, the airline said.

"I have invested many years into Wasaya as a company and helping the people and communities in our region. I am looking forward to moving forward and build on opportunities and continue with the growth and success of Wasaya," Morris said in a statement.

The company also noted Morris has deep understanding and connection of working with and developing opportunities for First Nation communities.

Brad Martin named chief operating officer

The airline also has a new chief operating officer, with Brad Martin taking over the role.

Martin has 41 years of experience in the airline industry, most recently as CEO of Bearskin Airlines, a position he had held since 2014.

He's expected to start with Wasaya on a half-time schedule, and then move to full time in January 2019, the airline said.

"I have had the privilege to work alongside Wasaya in the industry for over 25 years," Martin said in a statement. "It is a great honour to be associated with a company who has a great depth, association and understanding of the aviation industry within Northwestern Ontario."​