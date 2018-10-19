Wasaya Airways partners with Bearskin Airlines for direct flights to Winnipeg from Sioux Lookout

Residents in northwestern Ontario will soon be able to fly directly from Sioux Lookout, Ont. to Winnipeg starting on Monday, October 22.

Officials from Wasaya Airways stated in a written release on Thursday that they will be partnering with Bearskin Airlines to offer "non-stop flights ... up to three times a day."

"Since signing our partnership agreement in April 2018 with Exchange Income Corporation, we have worked diligently on our strategic plan to enhance airline services for our guests," said president and CEO of Wasaya, Tom Morris.

"Teaming with Bearskin, guests will now have access to additional flight times, allowing flexibility and convenience. It is a positive step forward."

Flights to Winnipeg will operate seven days a week through Sioux Lookout.