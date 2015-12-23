Warm weather trend continues for northwestern Ontario, prompting safety reminders from police

The trend of unseasonably warm temperatures throughout northwestern Ontario is expected to stay throughout the end of next week, according to a meteorologist with Environment Canada and Climate Change.

In December, temperatures were about three degrees above average, while temperatures in January have been about nine degrees above average.

"I've no doubt that the average for the first six days it will go down. So by the end of the month, the average will be lower. But regardless, it's been very warm, and it continues to be very warm," said Meteorologist Peter Kimbell.

So far in Thunder Bay, Ont., the average temperature in the month of January is about –5 C. Kimbell said the record for the warmest January average temperature is –7 C, set in 2006, and before that in 1944.

"So those two years were extremely warm, and we're rivaling that so far for the first six days of the month," he said.

Kimbell said the cause of the warm weather could be due in part to a split jet stream over the southern United States and northern Canada.

"The jet stream, instead of being one flow from west to east across the central United States, there's actually two flows," he said.

"That northern jet stream, the polar jet stream, would normally be a lot further south. So consequently what we have aloft is much weaker winds than would normally be the case and the air mass is a lot warmer than would normally be the case."

Warm temperatures prompt ice safety reminders

The mild temperatures have also led Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in northwestern Ontario to issue warnings to the public about unsafe ice conditions.

Police in Kenora, Ont. and Fort Frances, Ont. are reminding residents to be cautious of the ice thickness on lakes, rivers and ponds in the region.

With this unusually warm January weather, ice that was safe two weeks ago may not be safe now....especially in areas of running water. Take all necessary precautions before venturing out onto the ice. ^mg <a href="https://t.co/z4QaCQzMGA">https://t.co/z4QaCQzMGA</a> —@OPP_NWR

Earlier in the week Kenora OPP reported in a news release that officers have recently observed snowmobile and all terrain vehicle tracks in areas known to have poor ice conditions.

"No ice is ever considered safe by the OPP. Anyone who decides to venture onto the ice covered bodies of water should do so with extreme caution," reads the written release.