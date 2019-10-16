OPP search for lone suspect after gun fired at Ware Township residence

OPP are searching for a lone suspect after shots were fired at a Ware Township residence on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. at a residence in the area of Auto Road and Ware Road North. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is a lone individual, who was operating a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle.

Police said the suspect was believed to be heading in the direction of One Island Lake when last seen leaving the residence.

It's believed the shooting was an isolated incident, and police said there is no concern for public safety at this time.

No further details have yet been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.