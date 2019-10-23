A 35-year-old man has been charged for allegedly firing shots at a Ware Township home outside Thunder Bay, earlier this month, Ontario Provincial Police said Wednesday.

The accused, who police said is from Fowler Township, remains in custody at the Thunder Bay District Jail. He's facing a number of firearms charges, and one count of mischief endangering life, police said.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at about 5 p.m. on Oct. 15, when someone discharged a firearm at the residence. There were no injuries to any of the occupants.

At the time, OPP said the incident was believed to be isolated, and there was no concern for public safety.

Officers from the Thunder Bay OPP detachment, OPP Forensic Identification Services, and Thunder Bay OPP Crime Unit assisted in the investigation, police said.