Police mark fourth anniversary of Thunder Bay murder with renewed call for information

Thunder Bay police are renewing calls for public assistance as they mark the fourth anniversary of an unsolved local murder.

The body of William Darryl Wapoose, 32, was found Sept. 3, 2014, on the bike path at the south end of Chapples Drive.

The discovery was made at about 7:30 a.m. by a passer-by, police said, and investigation revealed Wapoose died as the result of foul play, although no other details, including the cause of death, have been revealed.

Thunder Bay Police Cst. Julie Tilbury said, no suspects have been identified, and no arrests made, in the four years since that day.

"With this particular investigation, we know that there are people out there with information, who know what happened or may have some other information that could assist our investigators," Tilbury said. "So, at this time, we are appealing to them to step forward and to do the right thing for his family, so that they can have closure, but most importantly, for William."

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Thunder Bay police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.