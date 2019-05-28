Thunder Bay, Ont., police identify man charged in 2014 murder of William Darryl Wapoose

A 23-year-old Thunder Bay man is among two people charged with first-degree murder over a 2014 homicide in the city.

Jonathan Edward Massicotte is also charged with uttering threats to kill in connection with the murder of William Darryl Wapoose, 32, whose body was found in the area of Chapples Park in 2014.

A 22-year-old man is also facing a charge of first-degree murder in Wapoose's death, however he can't be named as he was a minor at the time of the incident.

William Darryl Wapoose, 32, was found dead on September 3, 2014. Police said he was a victim of foul play. (Thunder Bay Police Services)

The body of Wapoose was found in the morning of September 3, 2014 by a citizen walking on the bike path at the south end of Chapples Drive.

Police said, at the time it was apparent that foul play was involved and over the years have interviewed numerous people and have attempted to obtain information on those responsible for Wapoose's death.

Police said Massicotte appeared in court on Monday, and was been remanded into custody. He'll be back in court on May 29.

Investigation continues.