Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge two over 2014 homicide

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged two people with first-degree murder in connection with a homicide that took place nearly five years ago on the city's south side.

The body of William Darryl Wapoose, 32, was found at about 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2014, by a person walking on a bike path at the end of Chapples Drive. Police said it was apparent foul play was involved.

In the years following the discovery of Wapoose's body, police would issue periodic calls for assistance from the public, and in 2016 began offering a reward for information leading to the conviction of those responsible.

The two arrests came Friday, May 24, 2019. One of the accused also faces an additional charge of uttering threats to kill.

One of the accused was a youth at the time of the offence. Both were scheduled to appear in Thunder Bay court on Saturday; no further information has been provided.