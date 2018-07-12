56-year-old Thunder Bay man charged after theft and assault at Walmart: police

A 56-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after a theft and assault at a city Walmart, police said.

Officers were called to the Dawson Road Walmart at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of a theft and assault that had just occurred.

Investigation revealed a man had entered the store, placed merchandise in a backpack, and then tried to exit through the front entrance.

Staff approached the man, and requested to see a receipt for the items in the backpack. Staff retrieved some of the merchandise, but the man became combative and assaulted one of the employees as he attempted to leave with the remaining products in the backpack.

Police were able to locate the man on Dawson Road within 10 minutes of being dispatched.

The accused has been charged with robbery, and violating a probation order.

He appeared in court Sunday, and was remanded into custody.