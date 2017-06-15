Woman charged after attempting to steal beer from Walmart, biting security guard

A 20-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with assault after allegedly biting a Walmart security guard while attempting to steal beer.

Police were called to the Memorial Avenue Walmart just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of shoplifting and assault.

Officers learned the accused was attempting to leave the story with stolen beer when a security guard intervened. The guard was bitten on the hand as he tried to stop the woman.

Police arrested the accused woman at the scene, but she claimed she was unable to speak or understand English. Officers attempted to communicate with her through translators, and she eventually spoke English to the officers.

However, she provided a false name, and made false allegations regarding a kidnapping incident.

The woman was charged with assault, theft under $5,000, obstructing a police officer, and public mischief.

She appeared in court Monday and was released, pending a future appearance.